Tributes to Midlothian teenager who was ‘one of a kind girl’ who would ‘light up any room she walked into’

Leah Rogan died after a three year battle with cancer.

Leah Rogan, from Dalkeith, passed away on Saturday, April 30 after a long battle with cancer.

The teenager, who would have turned 18 at the end of this month, was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

Leah, who attended Dalkeith High School and coached for the Under-10s team at Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club, has been described as a girl that “would light up any room she walked into” and “put a smile on everyone’s face”.

Pictiured from left to right, Taylor, Leah, Gillian and Barry.

She stayed at home with mum Gillian, dad Barry, brother Taylor and his girlfriend Hannah.

Leah was known for her outgoing personality and has been described as a popular figure in the local community.

Following her death, Hannah started a fundraising page for the family – and it has already raised £17,915 since being set up on Sunday.

In a touching post, Hannah wrote: “Leah was one of a kind, the girl that would light up any room she walked into, put a smile on everyone’s face.

“For everyone who knew her knows she was full of happiness joy and laughter. Her laugh was very much contagious. Her beauty was breathtaking.

“She had the biggest heart, she loved being with her family and friends and her dog Duke more than anything.

“It is with a very heavy heart to say that after being diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma cancer three years ago Leah took her last breath last night.

“She fought so hard everyday and still lived life to the fullest.

“We all called her the lioness, our warrior, because that is exactly what she was. The strength and determination behind her was amazing.

“We are setting this page up to give our Leah the send off she deserves.

“Anything that is left over is to support the family in these hard times. Any donation is so appreciated.

“Leah Rogan the girl that touched all our hearts – she will now be the brightest star in the sky.

“She may be gone but will never be forgotten. Love you forever, Leah.”

Her friends have taken to social media since her death to pay tribute to the youngster.

One friend, Sophie Smith, said: “Never thought I’d be here writing this post. Words can’t describe the heartbreak.

“I will forever cherish all of our memories together, I will love and miss you always, gorgeous girl.”

Angela Inglis wrote: “So sad to hear this. Thinking of all the family.”

Donna Dolly Smith said: “Beyond broken for all who knew and loved this amazing, beautiful soul. Fly high angel, you will be in our hearts forever.”

Laura Thomson said: “Utterly devastating, sending all my love.”

Marie Kenny said: “So sorry to hear this, my heart goes out to you all.”

Dalkeith Thistle also paid their tribute in a statement, saying: “It’s with a heavy heart that I share this news. Leah Rogan our u10 girls coach and ex player/captain grew her angel wings after a brave battle with cancer.”