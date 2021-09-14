TRNSMT Festival 2022: Paolo Nutini, The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi among line-up for Glasgow Green

Following a weekend of non-stop music, dates have been announced for the fifth edition of cinch presents TRNSMT from July 8-10, 2022, with fans able to secure their early bird ticket tomorrow.

Organisers cinch say they are delighted to bring hometown hero Paolo Nutini to the live circuit for the first time since 2017.

The singer will bring huge hits like ‘Candy’, ‘Jenny Don’t Be Hasty’ and ‘Iron Sky’ to TRNSMT’s Main Stage for an epic headline set.

Paolo Nutini will headline TRNSMT 2022.

One of the country’s most successful exports, Paolo Nutini made an appearance in the festival crowd in 2018, much to fans delight, but will finally take to the stage next summer.

Making a hugely anticipated return to Scottish soil, iconic New York veterans The Strokes will make their TRNSMT debut in 2022, bringing with them a back catalogue made for a festival field, after scooping a Grammy for ‘Best Rock Album’ earlier this year.

Returning in 2022, it’s Scotland’s one and only; Lewis Capaldi. Firmly cementing his place as an international superstar, the Bathgate singer-songwriter had the biggest selling album in the UK for two years in a row with his acclaimed debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which was also named as Spotify’s most played album in 2020. Joining the star-studded bill across the festival is beabadoobee, Foals, Fontaines D.C., Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Snuts and Wolf Alice. American rockers Jimmy Eat World will travel across the pond to make their appearance and one of Scotland’s most exciting new artists, The Snuts will bring hits from their Number 1 Album ‘W.L’ to Glasgow Green. Foals will make their cinch presents TRNSMT debut in 2022, following the most successful era of their career to date with 2019’s ambitious two-part album ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost’.

Lewis Capaldi has been announced for next year's festival

Set to play for the first time is beabadoobee. The 20-year-old singer has grown from strength to strength with hits like ‘Coffee’ gathering hundreds of thousands of streams.