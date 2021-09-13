Operation Buckie has been hailed as a masterpiece

Pure Radio producer Rory Barraclough, 23, from Edinburgh, said it took hours for him and his friends to find the popular Scottish drink of choice on Saturday during the festival after coming up with the idea during his show with Robin Galloway.

In what he described as ‘a mission’, Mr Barraclough dug most of the bottle-shaped hole on Tuesday afternoon with a bulb planter, however, had to come back on Wednesday as Glasgow Green was ‘crawling’ with security ahead of the Biffy Clyro gig on Thursday.

He disguised the plan from security guards by pretending to sunbathe and covered up the hole with a jacket.

However, the digging took longer than he expected as he felt the guards were getting suspicious.

“We had totally forgotten the Biffy Clyro gig was on a Thursday so we tried digging the hole for a wee bit but they kind of started spotting us and giving us a few weird looks.”

Mr Barraclough had figured out how to find the bottle again on Saturday as he worked out the exact distance between the hole and a hand sanitiser station.

Rory Barraclough holds prized Buckfast bottle at TRNSMT main stage (Photo: Rory Barraclough/ Pure Radio).

However, festival organisers moved the hand sanitiser, creating a spanner in the works.

"We sat about kind of digging holes as nonchalantly as we could but honestly it took hours.

"To dig it in the first place we had a gardening tool, which made it a bit easier, but you can't take anything like that in - so we had to dig it up with our hands.

Mr Barraclough who once drove a toy pedal car through McDonald's for the radio show said he could not have completed ‘Operation Bucky’ without the help of Intern Gary McWilliams and Ross Turnbull who helped him dig up the Buckfast.

"The first thing we did was empty the bottle into pint glasses and took the Bucky around in those.

"We just thought ‘We are not paying £6 for a pint of beer all day’, so this was great.”

Talking about the response to Operation Bucky, Mr Barraclough said: "So many of my mates have been asking if it’s me in the picture and they loved it.

"It’s classic Scotland- bucky is an institution.”

