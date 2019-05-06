Two dead after wall collapses on farm near Linlithgow

Emergency services are currently at a farm in Linlithgow after a wall collapsed and left two dead.

Two other men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One was taken by ambulance to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the other was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The incident happened around 10.10am on Monday 6th May at the property, which lies just off the A803, between Linlithgow and Falkirk.

There are road closures in place and the air ambulance has been seen in the area.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, Local Area Commander for Falkirk said: "My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of those affected by this incident and a multi-agency inquiry at the farm is ongoing.

"If anyone believes they have any relevant information that may be of use to this investigation then please come forward and quote incident 1081 of the 6th May."