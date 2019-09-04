Ultimate seafood experience takes place this month in South Queensferry

Seafood fans can experience an exclusive chef’s table event this September in a South Queensferry restaurant.

Scotts Bar and Restaurant at Port Edgar Marina will host two seafood evenings on Wednesday 4 and 11 September where guests can enjoy a bespoke five course meal with drink pairings, led by Head Chef Gregor Ure.

Guests will be welcomed to the private dining room with canapés of locally sourced smoked salmon and a Harris Gin and tonic, before delving into the history and knowledge of local producers shared by the chef.

Diners can then indulge in a further three delicious seafood courses including oyster mignonette, a duo of tuna and lobster risotto, paired with wines by head barman Lee Gowans.

The evening will conclude with guests enjoying the final course of Veuve Clicquot champagne and raspberry posset.

Marco Coderoni, General Manager at Scotts South Queensferry, said: “Our chef’s table evenings aim to offer diners an insight in to the produce, method and passion that goes into the dishes on our menu here at Scotts South Queensferry.

“Gregor has designed this exclusive evening menu to showcase the fresh local produce we’re proud to serve, while enjoying a faultless evening with family and friends.”

The event will run from 7:30pm both nights and tickets cost £60 per person. Bookings can be made by phoning the restaurant.

