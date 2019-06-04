Upset as Edinburgh super club Espionage announces closure

It's the end of an era for a night out in Labyrinth-like nightclub Espionage in the Grassmarket.

With an entrance on Victoria Street and off the Cowgate, clubbers will have one last chance to party at the notoriously cavernous nightspot.

Espionage announce closing party. Credit. Espionage.

Espionage Edinburgh, which is owned by G1 Group, posted: "Espionage, your favourite local Edinburgh club and karaoke hotspot , is unfortunately closing next week.

Neil called it a "Decent wee place", David raved over the lower floors saying "If you like dungeons, you'll love this place" and Kristain said that it was "worth staying".

"Espionage isn't going quietly, come say your goodbyes at their farewell party on June 8th! Join the big blow out across five floors and party Lionel Richie style; all. night. long.

So come sing, dance and drink your final Espionage fish bowls for the last time...

"Espionage is where memories were made and many drinks were drank."

Spanning five floors, the club had multiple bars, a karaoke night and various dance spaces hosting guest DJs.

Property man Jim Tullis bought Espionage in 2007 and the club was previously owned by city entrepreneur Billy Lowe.

