Urgent appeal for missing Edinburgh teenager not seen for over 24 hours

Police are appealing for information to help trace Aaron Strachan, a 14-year-old boy from Edinburgh.

He has been missing for over 24 hours having last been seen at about 4.15pm on Monday, May 27 near the Craigmillar Park area of Edinburgh.

Aaron Strachan

When reported missing Aaron was known to be wearing black Adidas joggers, a light grey puffer style jacket and green Under Armour hoodie.

He is described as white, slim build, 5 feet 10 inches tall with curly brown hair and has braces on his teeth.

He is also known to have two small rucksacks and a sleeping bag in his possession.

Police have urged anyone with any information that could assist to contact pthem on 101 quoting incident number 1009 of 27th May 2019.