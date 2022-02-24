Urgent police appeal to trace missing family with one-year-old child who may be in Fife

The family - infant Matie Rostas, along with parents Leanca, 34, and Marcel, 35, were last seen at the University Hospital of Wales , Cardiff , around midnight on Wednesday.

A spokesperson said: “Enquiries have established that they have travelled to Scotland since that time and they are believed to be in the Glenrothes area.“Officers from Police Scotland are assisting our South Wales Police colleagues, as concern grows since the family were last seen.”Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0200 of 24 February.