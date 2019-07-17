Urgent repairs needed to dangerous screws left jutting from signs in Princes Street Gardens

An advertising firm has been encouraged to make urgent repairs to its fringe board displays after dangerous screws were left jutting out into popular seating areas in Princes Street Gardens.

“Design and distribution specialists” Out of Hand Scotland were given permission to erect a series of boards along the railings of the historic park advertising shows for the upcoming Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Edinburgh City Council has since confirmed it has made the company aware of the issue, although it has not been ordered to fix it.

However, some locals complained that the screws used to affix the hoardings to the fence had been left dangling through the back, posing a risk to dozens of people sitting on the ledge to enjoy the summer sunshine.

READ MORE: Fire in grounds of Canal View Primary sends black smoke billowing across Edinburgh

Images sent to the Evening News show the sharp screws dangerously protruding just above the heads of park users.

Another shows the screws sticking out several inches from the back of the wooden boards, which will remain on the fence until the end of the Festival in the final week in August.

READ MORE: Parents and dog owners warned after 'homemade weapon' found by child in Gorebridge

Edinburgh City Council has since confirmed it has “made the company aware” of the issue, although it has not been ordered to fix it.