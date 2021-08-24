Usher Hall: Big-name acts set to pull in the crowds as popular Edinburgh venue returns after lockdown

The Usher Hall hosts its first live music event since March 2020 when Passenger – aka Mike Rosenberg – takes to the stage at the Lothian Road venue on Monday (August 30).

The award-winning singer from Brighton is just one of many big-name acts booked to play at the Usher Hall in the coming weeks and months.

Other eagerly-awaited events include gigs by The Specials (Sep 7), Elbow (Sep 8), Paloma Faith (Sep 19) and Manic Street Preachers (Sep 28).

The Usher Hall will mark its return to live music with the visit of Passenger, right, on Monday, August 30.

The city’s historic Assembly Rooms will also reopen its doors from Monday.

The multi-purpose venue is capable of hosting a wide range of events, from business conferences and exhibitions to cultural events, concerts and festivals.

Councillor Donald Wilson, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing audiences return to both the Usher Hall and the Assembly Rooms and will ensure all hygiene and safety measures are in place to give audiences confidence to enjoy the fantastic range of music, comedy and entertainment events on offer.

“At the height of the Covid crisis the Usher Hall performed its civic duty by hosting a testing centre until very recently.

“Never before in its 107-year history has it been closed for music for such a long period and we’re delighted this world-famous Hall is ready to resume its place as Edinburgh’s premier concert hall.”

Councillor Amy McNeese-Mechan, Culture and Communities Vice Convener, said: “The Usher Hall’s reopening has been eagerly awaited, as normally many thousands of people enjoy concerts at the Hall every year.

“The loss of this amenity has been a difficult one for audiences as well as staff, so it’s wonderful that we can now look forward to seeing those grand doors reopening once again. I’m sure it will be a very special night.”

The venues have been thoroughly cleaned and have in place a number of new health and safety measures in line with Scottish Government guidance to help keep audiences safe.

