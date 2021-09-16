The popular Italian restaurant, found just off St Andrew Square, has been closed for more than 18 months following the first lockdown but has announced that it will reopen on Monday, September 27.

To celebrate the relaunch, and to show thanks to the customers who have been eagerly awaiting news on the reopening date, Vapiano is offering 50 per cent off its whole menu Monday – Friday between September 27 and October 8.

While the restaurant was founded on a love of handmade, fresh pasta, the menu also features other Italian classics such as pizza, antipasti and fresh salads.

Andrew Meldrum, General Manager at Vapiano and Edinburgh local, said: “We‘re really excited to be opening our doors again here in Edinburgh. It has obviously been a difficult 18 months but now we are delighted to be back with a new look and concept which I'm certain our guests will enjoy. We’re also proud to have created 35 new jobs.

“The messages that we have received from our fans over recent months have been amazing - we genuinely can't wait to deliver the freshest pasta in Edinburgh.

“Vapiano’s fantastic location is ideal for post-work and weekend dining or for those simply wanting to jump out of the office for a quick lunch. Our team has been down in London and Manchester training so will be ready and on hand to give the warmest of welcomes and help celebrate our re-opening”

