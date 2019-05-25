VIDEO: Hundreds of Hearts fans singing in Glasgow ahead of Scottish Cup final

Video footage has emerged of hundreds of Hearts fans singing in a Glasgow bar ahead of today's Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

In the video, Hearts fans can be heard singing Hey Jude in The Shed venue, not too far from Hampden Park.

Hearts fans singing ahead of the game

Many can also be seen waving maroon and white scarves above their heads as the excitement builds for the big game.

The Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic will kick-off at 3pm this afternoon.