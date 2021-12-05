Video shows extreme conditions facing Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team during rescue
Cairngorm Mountain Rescue have shared footage showing the extreme weather conditions faced during a rescue.
The footage shows carrying out a daring rescue after responding to reports of a male who sustained a leg injury.
Mountain rescue shared the footage on social media.
Climbers were able to self rescue down to the Coire an t-Sneachda floor.
A post on social media read: “CMRT just back from a call out for an male with a lower leg injury sustained during an avalanche. The climbers were able to self rescue down to the coire floor, where they were met by team members and stretchered back to the Cairngorm ski area. There were multiple reports of avalanches in Coire an t-Sneachda this afternoon. Many thanks to Cairngorm Mountain for their assistance”
A weather warning is in place for much of Scotland with the country braced for winter weather across much of the north.