VIDEO: Stranded trio and their dog rescued from Cramond Island

A video has emerged of a stranded trio and their dog being rescued from Cramond Island when they were cut off by the tide.

Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat said on social media the crew went to the aid of three people and their dog, Malna, before taking them back to the shore at Granton.

The dog was taken aboard the RNLI Kinghorn lifeboat. Pic: RNLI Kinghorn Facebook

In the video, lifeboat volunteers can be seen giving the dog some fresh water on the vessel.

The rescue happened soon after a major sea and air rescue was sparked by reports of a man wading through the water to get back to the mainland after getting stuck on Cramond Island.

The coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick was dispatched along with the RNLI Queensferry and Kinghorn lifeboats and coastguard teams from South Queensferry and Fisherrow.

RNLI Queensferry lifeboat heads toward Cramond Island. Pic: RNLI

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said they were alerted by a member of the public who saw a man "struggling" to get back to shore while wading through the water along the causeway.

The spokesman said the man managed to get themselves back to the mainland before the arrival of rescue teams and were spoken to by the coastguard.

The spokesman said that, upon arrival on Saturday evening, lifeboat teams then went to help a group of three people on Cramond Island who they noticed had been cut off by the tide.

A RNLI Queensferry spokeswoman said the group were taken by Kinghorn lifeboat to Granton in the north of Edinburgh, as the water at Cramond village was too shallow.

Cramond Island.

The spokeswoman stressed currents are particularly strong in this stretch of water because large quantities of water are moving through a narrow channel.

She urged anyone visiting to Cramond Island to check the tide times before crossing over there - in order to establish whether they have enough time to return safely.

She said there are also signs and details on crossing times and a free text service on the number 81400.

The spokeswoman said that, if you do become stranded, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.