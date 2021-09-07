Vincent Kelly: Police appeal for missing Glasgow man last seen near Princes Street in Edinburgh

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing Glasgow man who was last spotted in the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 11:38 am

Vincent Kelly, 46, was last seen near Princes Street around 4 am on Monday.

There are growing concerns for his safety who lives in the Glasgow area.

He has been described as a white man, 5ft 10 inches tall, slim build with a bald head.

He may have a small beard or stubble.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2688 of 2nd September 2021.

