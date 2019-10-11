Wall of family home in Polwarth collapses
A FAMILY home was cordoned off this week after its external wall collapsed in a Polwarth street.
Shocking photos showed piles of rubble and masonry in Harrison Park, on the corner of Harrison Gardens and Ogilvie Terrace.
It was unclear whether anyone was hurt in the collapse or what caused the wall to fail.
Local Green councillor Gavin Corbett said: “Most people in and around Harrison Park will have seen the significant collapse of a wall from a home on the corner of Harrison Gardens and Ogilvie Terrace this week.
“The house and immediate area has been closed off and I understand work is continuing to make it safe.
“I do hope the residents are safe and well although I can understand how upsetting this will have been.”
The property is understood to be a former commercial premises converted into a residential home some years ago.
“The even more disturbing thought is if a collapse of this scale had happened high up on a tenement or directly onto a public street,” added Cllr Corbett.
“Over the last seven years I have been heavily involved with the reform of the council’s former property conservation service, now called the Shared Repairs Service.”
“That can deal with emergency situations or where owners cannot agree among themselves on common repairs but there is still a huge gap in inspection, routine repairs and preventative work.”
Cllr Corbett added: “Scotland has a long way to go to get that right still.”