Watch as Danny MacAskill takes two-year-old on whirlwind adventure around Scotland

Scottish cycle stunt superstar Danny MacAskill has unveiled a breathtaking new video - showing him taking a two-year-old girl on a breathtaking adventure around Scotland.

Launched today, the YouTube sensation’s daring film, entitled Danny Daycare, sees the 33-year-old left in charge of a friend’s child - before persuading her to abandon her books in favour of venturing into the great outdoors.

After strapping the youngster into her trailer, MacAskill whisks her off to some of his favourite haunts, including Aberfoyle, Killin and Dunkeld in Perthshire, Dalgety Bay in Fife, and the Isle of Skye, where he was brought up.

Dramatic new footage for the light-hearted film - which has been around two years in the making - was also filmed on the Cuillin mountain range on Skye, which was featured in MacAskill’s most famous video, The Ridge, which has been viewed more than 62 million times on YouTube to date.

Set to a soundtrack of the 1960s hit Hitchin’ a Ride by Vanity Fare, Danny Daycare is set to make a star of Daisy Thomson, the daughter of film director Stu Thomson, MacAskill’s long-time collaborator, and his wife Amber, who is also seen in the film, when Daisy is handed over.

Daisy, whose enjoyment of her own mountain bike trailer inspired the idea for the video, is now four years of age, but filmed the vast majority of her scenes two years ago. The end of the film shows Daisy racing MacAskill on her own mountain bike.

However the end of the film reveals that a “Stunt Daisy” doll was used for MacAskill’s many tricks. It also features a message which states: “No children were involved in any stunts during Danny Daycare.”

Danny Daycare, made by MacAskill and the production company Cut Media, has been released a decade on from MacAskill’s first hit film, Inspired Bicycles, which was made on the streets of Edinburgh while he was working in a bike shop in the city, and has had 38 million views online. He has already unveiled plans to stage a live stunt show at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

MacAskill, who has described Danny Daycare as a "parody" of his previous films, is seen feeding ducks and eating ice cream with Daisy on their travels.

He is heard joking with Daisy “it’s a bit bumpy here” and “don’t look down” during the video, and even asks Daisy “do you want to go upside down?” at various points in the film.

The film includes a brand new MacAskill stunt, a barrell roll flip he has described as “a banger,” which took 16 days to practice and film over several months.

MacAskill said: “Stu is a keen mountain biker and as soon as Daisy was old enough, he bought this awesome trailer that he could tow behind his mountain bike.

“We joked about making a film about me babysitting Daisy and taking her for an adventure around Scotland and doing tricks along the way.

“Eventually we decided that it would be a really cool thing for Daisy to look back on when she is older and a great film, so that’s what we did.

“As it is a parody video, it made sense to visit some old locations from some of my videos to give the viewers something to laugh about.

“Being on top of the ‘Inaccessible Pinnacle’, the Cuillin Ridge, on the Isle of Skye, was definitely taking that to the extreme, but I’m pleased we did!”