Watch as Edinburgh man finds out he's won a £26k car and £20k in cash through dream car competition

An Edinburgh-born man has ‘a smile back on his face’ after winning a £26,000 car and £20,000 in cash in a dream car competition.

Self-confessed technophobe, Graham McCarter, won the Ford Mountune Fiesta and the money through the Best of the Best (BOTB) competition.

Graham, who now lives in New South Wales, Australia, had to pop over to his neighbour’s house to borrow a computer so he could video call with BOTB presenter Christian Williams.

“I’m at that age where I’m a bit slack when it comes to technology and I don’t really like telephones,” admitted Graham while chatting to Christian.

Graham, who until now had been driving a 1968 Eunos, said he was looking for a ‘sensible’ car.

“At my age now I don’t need a huge, big car and my kids are all up north. I just wanted something smallish and nice and compact.”

Not only did Graham win some new wheels, but he also bagged himself a whopping £20,000 cash.

“For a Scotsman that sounds wonderful, how fantastic,” said Graham, who stated that the win would make his daughter very happy.

“She’s always shaking her head and saying ‘Dad, why do you keep doing this?’ and I say ‘one day, one day it’ll happen - and today’s the day.

“It’s just extraordinary, fantastic.”

Christian, who surprises winners weekly all over the world, said: "It’s not very often that we can’t get in touch with our winners and I kind of like that Graham likes to keep it old school. I hope he enjoys his new car and treats himself with his cash."

Graham entered a 'Spot the Ball' competition on the BOTB website which involves entrants choosing coordinates in an image where they think the missing ball should be.

At the end of the competition, the same 'Spot the Ball' picture used to choose your coordinates is shown to a judging panel comprised of professional sporting experts. They then mark where they think, in their professional opinion, the centre of the ball should be. The winner is simply the person who is closest to the judged position.

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB has given away over £29m worth of prizes.

Listed on the stock market, BOTB has high-profile stands at airports, as well as online at BOTB.com

BOTB first opened at Heathrow Airport in 1999, with Daveeda Shaheen scooping the first prize. It clocked up its 450th winner in 2018 and many winners continue to play, convinced they have the Midas touch.