Watch as Hibs legend Pat Stanton urges sports fans to sign up to stop Edinburgh council cuts

Hibernian legend Pat Stanton has given his backing to the Edinburgh Evening News Sporting Chance campaign.

The former midfield maestro is getting behind the campaign which aims to make sport more accessible in the Capital - and he has urged residents of the city to follow suit by signing the petition.



Pat expressed his solidarity with the campaign - which calls for an end to cuts to council funding for sport and steps to protect pitches and empower volunteer coaches - as he touched on the importance of good facilities and the ability to access sport for all.

Hibs legend Pat Stanton is backing the Evening News campaign.

The Evening News has launched ‘Sporting Chance’ to bring a halt to sport related funding cuts and to ensure that playing surfaces are of a suitable standard for every user.

We have been inundated with reports of unplayable surfaces, rise in costs and issues with accessibility from sports clubs across the city since the launch of the campaign. With more support the Evening News hopes that relevant parties will take notice and look to protect sport provision going forward in Edinburgh.

An event will be held on Saturday at the Usher Hall, celebrating 75 years of Niddrie, where Mr Stanton will be joined by no other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

The event is in support of Children with Cancer and Leukaemia Advice and Support for Parents (CCLASP) registered charity and also Muirfield Riding Therapy.



You can join Pat Stanton in supporting the Sporting Chance campaign by signing the petition here.