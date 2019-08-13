Watch: Family's delight as large pod of dolphins appears off Edinburgh coast

A family watched on in delight after spotting a large pod of dolphins playing in the Firth of Forth.

Mum Laura Hynd and her young family got a pleasant surprise during a boat trip along the Forth earlier today.

A pod of dolphins appeared in the Firth of Forth as the Hynd family were returning from a visit to Incholm Island.

The Hynd family, who were out together enjoying the last week of the school holidays, were travelling on the way back from Inchcolm Island at around 1.45pm when a pod of dolphins suddenly appeared in the waters surrounding their boat.

Laura told the Evening News: "We finally did the boat tour to Inchcolm Island today and an amazing pod of dolphins joined us on the way home!



"The captain said it was the most he’d seen at once in the Firth of Forth."

The playful pod seemed happy to perform for their new audience and can be seen leaping out of the water, sometimes two or three of them at once.



Laura, who hails from East Calder, added: "It was so lovely, we nearly tipped the boat with the kids so excited to see them. Our beautiful Scotland is always so full of surprises.



"They (the dolphins) upstaged the Fringe!"