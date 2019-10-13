Watch as heartless thief steals from tragic Rangers fan's Edinburgh memorial garden

Kevin Loughton died in 2016

Devastated mum Jinty Clunie spent more than £2,000 filling the front lawn of her West Pilton home with poignant memories of Kevin Loughton who took his own life in 2016.

Footage caught on CCTV shows the moment a man reaches over the garden wall in the early hours of last Sunday morning and snatches a plant pot.

“Unfortunately there has been another theft in my son’s memorial garden,” Jinty, 50, posted on Facebook.

Mum Jinty Clunie in Kevin's memorial garden

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Edinburgh News, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It happened early hours of Sunday 6th October at 3.34am this time they stole a large white plastic flower containing artificial red/white/blue flowers.

“The flower pot also had a large black block to keep it secure to the ground - these are of no great value to anyone.”

“I believe this has been a malicious left , it has affected me both mentally and emotionally..I would love to know if anyone recognises the man on the CCTV.”

The lovingly tended garden is decked out in red, white and blue in homage to avid Rangers fan Kevin.

Chair of community group TRIM and Friends of West Pilton, Robert Pearson, also condemned the theft.

“I am utterly appalled by this disgusting crime against this family,” said Mr Pearson. “Their son taken his own life a few years back - Rangers FC daft he was.”

The Evening News told in 2017 how drunken yobs stole a 3ft ornamental heron from Kevin’s garden shortly after the display was finished.

"I'm devastated," said a tearful Jinty, in an emotional plea for its safe return. "As far as I'm concerned it's stealing from a cemetery because it's obviously a memorial garden."

The £40 metal bird - later replaced by caring neighbours - took pride of place next to a tractor tyre Kevin used to work out with, a memorial bench and photos of the keep-fit fanatic.

"He used to like all kinds of birds when he was younger," said Jinty. "That's why I put a heron in the garden.

"The bench only came in December and because of the bad weather I haven't had a chance to sit out.

"I'm obsessed with the garden and am always picking leaves out of it and taking care of it. I'll be sitting out over the summer."

Rangers fan Kevin would visit his mum in Ferry Road Gardens three or four times a week after moving to his own place in Crewe Road North.

"He was a strong lad and addicted to exercise," recalled Jinty. "He would spend time in the garden flipping the tractor tyre."

Kevin, who suffered depression, took his own life at home in September 2016. He was 32.

"He grew up here so the garden is a way of remembering," said Jinty. "There's photographs of him, verse and the bench has his name and date of birth.

"The garden is red, white and blue because he was a Rangers fan. There are blue stones around as well."