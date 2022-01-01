While the official Edinburgh’s Hogmanay event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions, people in the capital still found a way to celebrate with family and friends.

Many gathered in the Edinburgh Christmas Markets, where the crowd counted down to the new year in unison.

Some even chose to start 2022 on the fast-paced Techno Power ride.

Others spent their night in Waverley Mall’s outside bar, Festival Village, with drinks and live music.

Many revellers sung - or in some cases, shouted – along with an acoustic version of Auld Lang Syne.

The bar was filled with people dancing with their loved ones – and a few couples were caught celebrating with a new year’s kiss!

Alex Badea, Maria Mutuliga, Livia Miheala and Alex Rudolff, from Dorset, use their smartphones to spell out 2022 in Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens during New Year's Eve.

While some were wrapped up warm, others were simply wearing t-shirts or jumpers – suitable attire for the hottest New Year’s Eve on record.

