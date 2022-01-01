WATCH: Hogmanay revellers in Edinburgh sing Auld Lang Syne as they welcome in 2022 in outdoors bar on Princes Street
Many locals gathered in an outdoors bar on Princes Street to bring in the new year.
While the official Edinburgh’s Hogmanay event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions, people in the capital still found a way to celebrate with family and friends.
Many gathered in the Edinburgh Christmas Markets, where the crowd counted down to the new year in unison.
Some even chose to start 2022 on the fast-paced Techno Power ride.
Others spent their night in Waverley Mall’s outside bar, Festival Village, with drinks and live music.
Many revellers sung - or in some cases, shouted – along with an acoustic version of Auld Lang Syne.
The bar was filled with people dancing with their loved ones – and a few couples were caught celebrating with a new year’s kiss!
While some were wrapped up warm, others were simply wearing t-shirts or jumpers – suitable attire for the hottest New Year’s Eve on record.