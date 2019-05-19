Watch: Romantic moment man proposes with flash mob on Edinburgh’s Castle Street

This is the heartwarming moment a man proposed to his girlfriend in the street where they first kissed - with a flash mob choir.

Aaron Iddins, 38, popped the question to girlfriend Kathyrne Neile, 34, in the middle of an Edinburgh city centre street while a choir sang Love Is All You Need by the Beatles.

Romantic Aaron spent six months planning the perfect public proposal after seeing flash mob videos online and admiring the work of choir group Pitchcraft.

Aaron, a papermill machinist, said: “It took a fair bit of organisation, it’s been on the go for about six months.

“I saw some things on Pitchcraft’s Instagram and I went along to a couple of their rehearsals and they laid out some songs for me.

“They said they had done flash mobs before but never proposals.

“They sang Love Is All You Need and I knew straight away it was the perfect song, it was quite an emotional moment.

“I knew the performance was good because hairs on my neck stood up and I nearly had a wee cry to a room of strangers.

“I left the rehearsal with a cheesy grin and a wee spring in my step knowing that was the song.

“Kath and myself both have a love of music and I think as the lyrics say loving someone is the most important thing and don’t worry about the rest, I thought it was perfect.

“It’s such a great song.”

Having regularly been on dates to Edinburgh and shared their first kiss on Castle Street, Aaron thought it was the ideal place to get down on one knee.

The couple, from Newburgh, Fife, were attending a friend’s wedding in Edinburgh on Saturday, May 11 and the following day Aaron popped the question.

He said: “We had a good friend’s wedding on Saturday and I had it all planned out for Sunday.

“It was a good weekend of celebration.”

Despite Kathyrne, who runs her own glass business, suspecting something was going on when the crowd began to form, Aaron said it “couldn’t have worked out any better”.

Aaron said: “When I walked up the hill to Castle Street I thought ‘oh god’.

“I was quite prepared as Kathyrne is usually quite on the ball.

“But she was in complete shock and had no idea it was coming.

“We stayed in Edinburgh that night and were totally buzzing during the day.

“It was a lot to take in but I always wanted to do something special for her.

“Kat’s got family all over, including South Africa, so we’ve been Facetiming family and everybody else who has been messaging online has been unreal.

“The support has been overwhelming.”