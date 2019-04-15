Watch: Soul band reveals 'funky rom-com' video filmed on the streets of Leith

A Scottish soul band has released a 'funky rom-com' video shot on the streets of Leith.

James Brown Is Annie has billed its video as a "funky rom-com" and "a love letter to the Shore", the fashionable waterfront quarter near the docks.

A host of bars and restaurants in the area, including The Ship, Smoke and Mirrors, The Malt and Hops and Pizza Express can all be spotted in the promotional film for the song "All The Love."

The video for the track, which is drawn from the Edinburgh-based band's second album, JBiA II, was partly inspired by the Oscar-winning romantic musical La La Land.

The song was released last year on the band's second album, which was produced by Average White Band star Hamish Stuart.

A previous video for another track on the album, Five Up High, featured guest appearances from BBC weather presenter Judith Ralston and broadcaster and panto star Grant Stott, and was filmed in various locations around Leith, Seafield, Newhaven and Granton.

Barry Gordon, rhythm guitarist in the band, said: "We were already thinking of getting a new music video produced when we were approached by burgeoning film director, Ruidi Collins, in early February.

"He had a clear vision and story laid out for almost all the songs on our new album, and was so enthusiastic about it, we decided to give him free reign to produce his own idea to turn All The Love into a funky rom-com set in-and-around the Shore in Leith.

"Our first official video for Five Up High was set during the summer with lots of bright colour, so we liked the contrasting idea of a winter setting with low-lighting.

"In the video, our electric piano player Eddie Miller is seen arriving late for a date with his partner (played by Caroline Gilmour of Edinburgh band The Eves), who storms out of the Smoke & Mirrors pub on Constitution Street in a huff.

"Downbeat, Eddie walks the Shore helping arguing couples rekindle their affection for one another while the other members of the band - playing Cupid to an extent - help him set up a surprise romantic dinner for his partner.

"I suppose you could say All The Love is a love-letter to the Shore. All the restaurants and pubs featured in the video were supportive of what we were trying to do - they couldn’t have been nicer.

"The video was shot towards the end of February - we were extremely lucky to film on nights when the weather was dry and calm.

"That said, some of us were wiped out with illness: Caroline, who was laid up in bed with flu, managed to come down and film her parts in the dead of night, whereas our drummer, Scott Jamieson, had the norovirus and could barely stand up for any length of time. We did manage to squeeze a cameo of him into the final edit, though."

