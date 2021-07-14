Owen Thompson said he will support action to save the popular attraction

Owen Thompson, SNP MP for Midlothian has written to the Managing Director of owners Dobbies and arranged a meeting in hopes of finding a solution so the popular attraction can remain open.

Bosses said on Tuesday it was a difficult decision to close the Lothians institution for good after nearly 40 years but stressed there are ‘no current plans’ for the site.

Dobbies confirmed that consultations are underway with eight staff - though it's understood some have already been made redundant.

Butterflies and insects at the site which opened in 1984 are to be rehomed within the next few months.

Mr Thompson said:

"This is terrible news. I know we face very difficult times but this is an important educational resource for the community and brings many visitors to Midlothian. We can't let the world's longest running indoor butterfly house become a permanent victim of Covid cuts.

"Like many who grew up in Midlothian, Butterfly and Insect World was a big part of my childhood and it is still very much enjoyed by families now. At a time when we need to raise awareness of the natural world, it sends the wrong signal to lose a resource like this, which we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.