'We got rid of the Festival and now this?' - Edinburgh reacts to 52 road closures for Fast and Furious 9 filming in September

Readers have been reacting with mixed views after it emerged that 52 roads in Edinburgh will be closed in September for the filming of Fast and Furious 9.

The production team for the blockbuster movie will be setting up camp in Edinburgh's Holyrood Park from the start of next month.

Duirinish Light, Christian Mueller, DFree, Steve Lagreca/ Shutterstock.

As one of the world’s most successful movie franchises, this newest chapter in the Fast and Furious series stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and John Cena.

The four-week filming schedule will involve nearly 800 crew members and has been billed as "one of the largest and most complex shoots ever" to film in Edinburgh's historic Old and New towns.

Here is a full list of all the road - and pedestrian - closures which will be put in place for the filming.

Evening News readers have been reacting with mixed opinions to the news.

One reader, Steven Robertson, said: "Our city is not for us, it’s only for tourists, students and film makers apparently. We should stay at home and be grateful if our bins get emptied!"

READ MORE: Fast and Furious 9: Full list of all 52 Edinburgh road closures for filming in September

Ilona Dawidziuk said: "By looking at the state of Edinburgh's roads it will be a real hardcore part of fast and furious."

May Mclaughlan said: "So... Edinburgh council are closing lots of roads/streets once a month so people can casually walk around without pollution.. but now we are going to have high powered vehicles racing around Edinburgh!! Think the council are kidding themselves with some of their weird decisions! Lol Unbelievable!!"

Aurora Maccarone quipped: "Fast and Furious 9: the pothole after the temporary traffic light. I’m sure the plot is full of twists and turns!"

Yvonne Calvert said: "They better look out for the 20mph zones and speed cameras. This is going to be an interesting film lol x"

Stuart Ferguson said: "Caused havoc in glasgow city centre when part of the last film was made there."

SirCammy Benny Wilson said: "More disruption for delivery vehicles. Does anyone actually know couriers have to get access to areas?? And how much revenue is this bringing in and who is pocketing all the cash??"

Jenni Howard said: "Ffs we got rid of the festival and now this? No thought for locals trying to get from and to work!"

But Andy Miller said: "Can’t believe the negativity - what an opportunity to showcase Edinburgh to the world. So what if streets are shut off for a day or two - it’s no worse than dealing with roadworks and there are plenty of other routes across town that are easily accessible!"

And Russell Hawkins said: "Wow. There’s some proper angry people up there! Be happy and proud your city will be even more famous than it is already! There’s an amazing amount of revenue from tourism up your way, don’t knock it!"

However Jenny Lee responded directly, saying: "Not angry just tired of streets and roads being closed when we 'Edinbuggers are trying to go about our daily lives.

"Yes, we are proud of our city and its fame in its own right. Having just had 3 weeks of the tattoo , fringe and book festivals , we now have the month of September taken over by a film crew."

READ MORE: Fast and Furious 9: Production crew to set up camp at Edinburgh's Holyrood Park for filming in September

Sharon Cameron said: "Obviously not set in NYC this time as Glasgow was used last time due to the Grid style Streets like New York,can’t wait to see it eventually."

Scott Parker said: "People need to stop moaning roads are shut. Class they picked Edinburgh in the first place."