West Lothian Love Island winner, Paige Turley, backs Action for Children's Christmas jumper campaign
Edinburgh Love Island favourite Paige Turley has given her support to Action For Children’s annual Secret Santa campaign, launched this week with the release of a range of festive Christmas jumpers and T-shirts.
Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article
Yes, it's nearly that time of year when a Christmas jumper becomes a must-have for the winter wardrobe. Whether it’s the office Christmas jumper day or a cosy night of festive films, Action For Children’s collection of jumpers can be dressed up or down for any occasion, all the while supporting children across the UK.
The 24-year-old who attended Whitburn Academy and won season six of the popular reality TV show with Finley Tapp, says, “I am so happy that I get to be a part of Action for Children’s 2021 Secret Santa campaign. The team work so hard all year to support the most vulnerable in society and it’s an organisation millions of people rely on across the UK.
“I have a young nephew and having him around always reminds me of how important it is to give children a childhood for as long as possible. Seeing the incredible difference Action for Children makes is why I love that I get to be a part of the campaign for another year. I really hope this is our best campaign yet.”
Read More
Other celebrity faces backing the campaign include another pair of Love Island favourites, Olivia and Alex Bowen, who sport matching grey sweatshirts for the cause, Katie Piper who rocks a black jumper with sequin trousers giving it a festive twist, and Fauldhouse raised Paige, who also opts for the black number, matching it with a pair of sleek black leather trousers.
Available for kids and adult sizes, every jumper sold during the fund-raising campaign helps vulnerable children to have a safe and happy childhood.
Men’s jumpers are available in either black or grey, sizes small to XXL, and cost £35 each. Women’s jumpers, available in grey, black or cherry, come in sizes eight to 18, at £35 a piece, while unisex t-shirts are also available in black, red or grey at £20 each.
Action for Children’s Secret Santa products are available now at www.iamsanta.org.uk/store