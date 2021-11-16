West Lothian Love Island winner, Paige Turley, backs Action for Children's Christmas jumper campaign

Edinburgh Love Island favourite Paige Turley has given her support to Action For Children’s annual Secret Santa campaign​,​ launched t​his week ​with the release of a range of festive Christmas jumpers and T-shirts.

By Liam Rudden
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:45 pm
Paige Turley supporting Action for Children

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Yes, it's nearly that time of year when a Christmas ​j​umper becomes a must-have for the winter wardrobe.​ ​Whether it’s the office Christmas jumper day or a cosy night of festive films, Action For Children’s collection of jumpers can be dressed up or down for any occasion​,​ all the while supporting children across the UK.

​The ​24-year-old​ who attended Whitburn Academy and won season ​six of the popular reality TV show with Finley Tapp​, says, “I am so happy that I get to be a part​ of Action ​for Children’s 2021 Secret Santa campaign. ​The team​ work​ so hard all year to support the most vulnerable in society and it’s an organisation millions of people rely on across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“I have a young nephew and having him around always reminds me of how important it is to give children a childhood for as long as possible. Seeing the incredible difference Action for Children makes is why I love that I get to be a part of the campaign for another year. I really hope this is our best campaign yet.​”

Read More

Read More
Criminal psychology or pop star? Fauldhouse Love Island winner Paige Turley deci...

Other celebrity faces ​backing​ the campaign ​include another pair of Love Island favourites, Olivia and Alex Bowen​, who sport matching ​grey ​sweatshirts​ for the cause, Katie Piper who rocks ​a​ ​b​lack ​jumper​ ​with sequin trousers​ ​giving ​it a​ festive twist​, and​ Fauldhouse raised Paige​, who also ​opts for the ​b​lack ​number, matching it with a pair of sleek black leather trousers.

Available for kids and adult sizes, every jumper sold during the fund-raising campaign helps vulnerable children to have a safe and happy childhood.​

Men’s jumpers are available in either black or grey​, ​sizes small ​to XXL​, and cost £35​ ​each. Women’s jumpers, available in grey, black or cherry, come ​in ​sizes ​eight​ to​ 18​, at ​£35 a piece, while unisex t-shirts are ​also ​available in black, red or grey a​t​ £20​ ​each.

Action for Children’s Secret Santa products are available now ​at www.iamsanta.org.uk/store

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription