Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released a CCTV image of missing 14-year-old West Lothian girl Eva Brown in Aberdeen, as their search continues.

Eva had last been seen leaving a family member’s home in Winchburgh on Friday, August 9. She said she was going to stay with friends in Glasgow but has not been in contact since Sunday, August 11.

Following extensive enquiries, it has been established Eva was seen getting on a bus at Union Square in Aberdeen around 4.35pm on Sunday, August 11. It is believed she travelled to the Stonehaven area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winchburgh 14-year-old girl Eva Brown pictured on CCTV in Aberdeen on Sunday, August 11. | Police Scotland

Eva is described as white, 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with medium-length brown hair. The CCTV shows she was wearing a black leather jacket, black leggings, black and white Nike trainers and was carrying a black and white Nike bag.

Police officers trying to trace the teenager were left frustrated last week by misinformation online which said Eva has been found.

Eva Brown, 14, was last seen a family member’s home in the Winchburgh area in West Lothian on Friday, August 9. | Police Scotland

Speaking about this latest sighting in Aberdeen, Inspector Andrew Meikle said: “It’s now been 11 days since the last sighting of Eva and it’s vital we trace her to ensure she’s safe and well.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out across the country and it would appear Eva has been in the Aberdeen and surrounding areas however we have not ruled out she may have travelled elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d urge everyone to keep an eye out for her and report any possible sightings to us as soon as possible.

“Eva, if you see this appeal, please make contact with police so we can ensure you’re safe. You’re not in any trouble. We just want to make sure you’re okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1258 of Tuesday, 13 August, 2024.