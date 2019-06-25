West Lothian mum and daughter lose combined 6st in bid to inspire others

A mother and daughter from West Lothian have lost over six stone between them and are now working to inspire others on their weight loss journey.

Kath Drysdale began her weight loss journey in April 2014 after learning that the best way to take care of yourself when approaching menopause was to be more active and healthy and lose weight.

Kath, 50, from Livingston, said: “I had lots of reasons for needing to lose weight, I wasn’t feeling good about myself, as well as struggling to walk upstairs. I knew I would be approaching the menopause soon, and I needed to be in a good place to be able to deal with it.”

She joined Weight Watchers at 13st 3lb on their Freestyle plan, which allowed her to keep eating the foods she loved without cutting them out completely and also took up cycling and running as well as attending weekly classes to keep motivated.

As she was approaching her goal weight in April 2015 she made the decision to join Weight Watchers (WW) as a coach to inspire others on their own weight loss journey.

Now, she has lost three stone and weighs 10st 4lb.

Kath added: “I felt so inspired by the new me that I applied and became a coach myself, now I’m able to help other people who are in the position that I used to be.

“I have my own cycling classes which I am more than happy to encourage my members to come to, as I know how daunting it can be starting to exercise.”

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Kath’s daughter, Lauren joined Weight Watchers in July 2017 after putting on weight following the birth of her son.

After seeing a photo of herself at 14st 7lb at her dad’s 50th birthday, Lauren blamed her mum for her weight gain.

The 25-year-old from Boghall, who now weighs 11 stone said: My mum is a WW coach, and I remember thinking at first how can she let me get this fat!

“So I decided, with complete reluctance to join my mum’s workshops – and it was the best decision I have ever made.

“Within the first 6 months I managed to lose 2 stone, and absolutely loved the journey along the way, I was finding the real me again.

“It was especially amazing having my mum be that person who’s checked me in every week and helped to support me through every step of the way.”

Lauren lost 3st 7lb and was inspired by her own weight loss and her mum’s journey that she signed up as a WW coach herself.

“Seeing what my mum had done for herself on her journey, really inspired me, and showed me that it could be done.

“If my mum couldn’t inspire me then who could.”

The motivated duo now run their own seperate workshops in West Lothian and help others to be more inspired to make healthier choices.