West Lothian woman fears for dog's life after he went missing during break-in

Have your say

A woman who was appealing for information about the whereabouts of her dog after a break-in to her home in West Lothian has been reunited with her pet.

Jaqueline Goodwin, of Ladywell, Livingston, said her home was broken into on Saturday night.

Thieves ‘wrecked the house’, Ms Goodwin said, and also made off with her puppy, whose name is Thor.

“Please make my Thor too hot to handle,” she pleaded on Facebook.

"I'm in bits," she added over the loss of her beloved pet.

Ms Goodwin shared the news of her pup's disappearance on Facebook in a post which has since gained over 70,000 shares.

Members of the public throughout Edinburgh and the Lothians shared the photo of the dog in an effort to prevent thieves being able to sell him on without detection.

People also shared Ms. Goodwin's post as far away as Sheffield, Sunderland and Cwmbran, Wales.

Ms Goodwin announced late on Sunday that the dog had been found.

But she fears for her pet's life after his traumatic ordeal.

"He was found half way down the street soaking wet cold shivering," she wrote on Facebook.

She added that she was 'so angry' and that Thor is not well and would need to go to the vet.

"This is going to kill me if Thor dies," she said.