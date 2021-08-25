Wester Hailes Education Centre: Swimming pool remains closed following 'extensive' flood water damage

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Swimming pool facilities at Wester Hailes High school on Murrayburn Drive were closed on Monday, August 23, due to ongoing issues caused by flooding.

It is understood that flooding caused water damage to the roof and leaked down into several rooms, including to electrical panels that serve the pool. Work is currently being carried out on the roof.

Wester Hailes Education Centre on Murrayburn Drive.

Parents told the Evening News that the water was “up to the knees” and had caused ‘extensive’ damage.

The council have confirmed that all swimming lessons and bookings have been cancelled until Thursday, August 26.

All users have been informed of the changes to service and more information will be provided next week.

A spokesperson from the council said: “Bookings and sessions have been cancelled until Thursday. All users have been informed and will be updated later in the week.”

