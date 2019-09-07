'What a redder': Fire engine 'catches fire' near Edinburgh city centre

Fire engines are supposed to help battle other people's fires, but what happens when the engine itself starts smoking? Edinburgh appears to have an answer to that very question.

The incident unfolded at around 1.40pm on Saturday in Marchmont Road, where fire crew were seen exiting one of their vehicles that had broken down.

Nonplussed locals watched as crew dealt with the engine issue using a fire extinguisher.

One local shopkeeper, who had been watching on from the opposite side of the road, commented: "What a redder when the fire engine carries fire.

"I didn't actually see any flames, but they had to get under the bonnet with a fire extinguisher."