The easing of lockdown in Scotland has been a gradual process.

Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest update to the coronavirus restriction levels affecting millions of Scots back in June.

Several areas – including Edinburgh – were kept in Level 2 restrictions instead of moving into Level 1 as previously planned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Glasgow moved down from Level 3 to Level 2 restrictions.

But some areas have already moved to the lowest, Level 0, of coronavirus restrictions.

So here’s a reminder of what that means, which areas are in Level 0, and when the rest of Scotland might follow suit.

The Shetland Isles will be one of the areas in Scotland moving into level 0 Covid restrictions

What does Level 0 mean?

Level 0 is the closest to ‘normal’ of all four levels in the Scottish Government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

According to the latest guidance, almost everything is allowed to open – except nightclubs and adult entertainment.

In terms of meeting others, numbers will rise to up to eight people from four houses allowed to stay in your home – including overnight.

Groups of up to 10 people from four households will be allowed indoors in public places like cafes, pubs and restaurants.

And up to 15 people from 15 households can meet outdoors in Level 0.

You will also be able to travel anywhere in Scotland below Level 3, and anywhere in England, Wales, or Northern Ireland.

Wedding and funeral limits will rise from 100 people allowed in Level 1 to 200 people in Level 0.

Another key difference between Level 1 and Level 0 in Scotland is that at level 0 there is to be a “a limited and phased return to offices”.

However, people will still be advised to work from home wherever possible.

Outdoor seated and open space events will be allowed to open with a maximum capacity of 2,000 people.

While outdoor standing events – like concerts – can have a maximum of 1,000 people. For seated indoor events – like going to the theatre – the capacity is 400 people.

Which areas of Scotland are in Level 0?

Shetland, Orkney, and the Western Isles moved from Level 1 to Level 0 coronavirus restrictions on June 1. That is, excluding Skye which went into Level 1.

The full list according to the Scottish Government is:

- All Highland islands (except Skye)

- Orkney

- Shetland

- Na h-Eileanan Siar (Outer Hebrides)

- Argyll and Bute islands of Coll

- Colonsay

- Erraid

- Gometra

- Iona

- Islay

- Jura

- Mull

- Oronsay

- Tiree and Ulva

When is the rest of Scotland going into Level 0?

The easing of restrictions – set for June 28 – was delayed due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant – formerly known as the Indian variant.

Nicola Sturgeon said at a briefing: “It is likely that we will opt to maintain restrictions for a further three weeks from 28 June and use that time to vaccinate - with both doses - as many more people as possible.”

The new date for when the rest of Scotland can move to Level 0 is now July 19.

At a coronavirus update on June 22, Ms Sturgeon said: “Assuming we are meeting the revised strategic aim, we hope that all parts of Scotland, not currently in that level, can move to level 0 on 19 July.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.