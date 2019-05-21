Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? looking for contestants - how to apply

Think you've got what it takes to bag that million pound prize?

Classic quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is looking for contestants who think they’ve got what it takes to go home with the £1 million prize.

Think you’re the smartest person you know? This might be the opportunity for you.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is shown on ITV and presented by Jeremy Clarkson.

The contestants are asked 15 multiple choice questions, each one increasing in difficulty.

Of course, there are a few things in place to help you out if you get stuck. ‘Ask the Audience’, where you’ll be able to see what answer the audience thinks is correct. ‘50/50’, where you’ll see your four possible answers reduced to just two. And, finally, ‘Phone a Friend’, where you’ll get 60 seconds to ring your smartest friend and see what they think.

Are there any new rules?

The revival of the show also introduced a couple of twists on the classic format, including a new lifeline. ‘Ask the Host’ allows contestants to stake their winnings on the presenter’s wisdom.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Clarkson doesn’t see the questions prior to the show, so it simply comes down to his own personal knowledge.

While the original run of the show saw the money banked at fixed intervals - £1,000 and £32,000 - the new ITV production will allow applicants to set their own safety nets.

The £1,000 bank is still fixed, but contestants can choose anywhere between £2,000 and £500,000 as their safety nets.

Eligible applicants

Applicants need to be over 18 years of age. You also need to be either a British citizen or have the legal right to reside in the UK.

How to apply

The last chance you’ll get to apply is 28 June 2019 at midnight.

You can apply by heading to the ITV application page.

You’ll be expected to fill out details about you, ranging from your name and age to your current occupation and qualifications you have.

You’ll also need to fill out a whole host of other questions, including:

What subjects would you consider using the ‘Ask the Host’ lifeline for, other than motoring

Why you think you should be chosen for the show

What you’d spend your winnings on

You’ll also need to include a photo of yourself to help producers pick out individual applicants.