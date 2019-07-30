Win tickets to the sold out Edinburgh International Festival Opening Event and a chance to walk a red carpet

The Los Angeles Philharmonic (LA Phil) bring uniquely authentic gleam and glamour to the grandeur of Hollywood film scores in this year’s sold out Aberdeen Standard Investments Opening Event: LA Phil at Tynecastle.

This spectacular family-friendly event features the world-renowned LA Phil under the legendary Gustavo Dudamel performing Hollywood’s best film tunes – from Vertigo and Casablanca to Star Wars and Harry Potter – in the stunning surroundings of Tynecastle Park, home to Hearts football team. Winners who dress up in film-related costumes on the day will get a chance to walk the red carpet leading into the stadium, with a glass of fizz or soft drink upon arrival so dig out those pearls and bow ties, Chewbacca wigs and flying broomsticks!

T&Cs:

Prize package is 20 pairs of tickets to the now sold out Aberdeen Standard Investments Opening Event: LA Phil at Tynecastle. Valid on the 2nd of August 2019 ONLY. Competition closes on July 31st, 2019. Subject to availability. Tickets are non-transferable, non-refundable and have no alternative cash value. This prize does not include travel. The International Festival reserves the right to amend or revoke this offer at any time. The competition promoters are Edinburgh International Festival (Edinburgh's Festival Centre, The Hub, 348-350 Castlehill, Edinburgh EH1 2NE) and Festival has authorised its agency The Corner Shop PR to run this competition on their behalf.

