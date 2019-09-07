Woman blasts 'failing' Edinburgh Council after injuring leg on broken drain

A woman has blasted Edinburgh Council for failing to care of the city's roads after she injured herself on a broken drain.



Asking to remain anonymous, the woman needed to be taken to hospital after injuring her right leg on Friday afternoon when a broken drain cover gave way near Broomhouse Park.



She has placed the blame squarely on the City of Edinburgh, stating that they are failing in the duty to take care of the Capital's roads.



However, she said she was glad the accident had happened to her and not someone more vulnerable, such as an OAP or young child.



Speaking to the Evening News, she said: "I feel it's lucky I was young. If it was an older person, it could have been worse, or even a child."



The woman says she has informed the Council of the matter, but expressed her dismay that the problem does not appear to have been properly dealt with.



She is now concerned that the same thing could happen to others.



She fumed: "I called them yesterday to make them aware this happened and they sent someone out. But all they did was place the drain top back on.



"It's still not fixed and means it could happen to someone else."



The Evening News has contacted the City of Edinburgh Council for comment.