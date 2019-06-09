Woman claims Spice Girl fan pooed in her garden on way to concert in Edinburgh

AN Edinburgh resident has claimed she saw a Spice Girl fan poo in her garden on the way to last night's gig.

The EN reader took to Facebook to say she had picture evidence after seeing a man leave his "toilet remains" near her home in Russell Gardens.

Around 67,000 fans attended the concert at BT Murrayfield Stadium and Police Scotland thanked attendees for their behaviour on social media.

But one woman fumed: "Thank you to the gentleman who unfortunately left his toilet remains in a housing estate in Russell Gardens on way through to the concert! Your mother would be so proud ... Not.

"Plus some considerate soul used the garden path to vomit in on the way home from the concert so if u woke up this morning with what you though was dog poo on your shoes..... think again."