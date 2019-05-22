Woman dies on Edinburgh bound Ryanair plane at Majorca Airport

Have your say

A 58-year-old British woman has died on an Edinburgh-bound plane at Majorca Airport.

A Ryanair spokeswoman confirmed that a woman fell ill after boarding one of their aircraft and that paramedics tried to save her.

A Ryanair plane.

According to The Sun newspaper, locals believe she may have suffered a heart attack.

The flight was delayed by about three hours and departed at about 3:20pm local time.

The Ryanair Spokeswoman said: "This flight from Palma to Edinburgh (22 May) was delayed ahead of take-off after a customer became ill prior to departure.

"Paramedics boarded the aircraft after medical assistance was requested but the customer sadly passed away.

"Ryanair extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved and is providing any assistance required."