Woman dies on Edinburgh bound Ryanair plane at Majorca Airport - reports

A 58-year-old British woman has died on an Edinburgh-bound plane at Majorca Airport, according to reports.

The Sun has reported that the woman fell ill after boarding the aircraft, which is thought to be a Ryanair plane.

The newspaper also said that locals believe she may have suffered a heart attack.

It is understood passengers were asked to leave the plane as attempts were made to revive her.

The flight was delayed by about three hours and departed at about 3:20pm local time.

More details to follow.