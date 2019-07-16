Woman with head and leg injuries airlifted to hospital after falling from horse on East Lothian beach

A woman was airlifted to hospital by the air ambulance after she fell off her horse on Hedderwick Sands.

The woman, who suffered head and leg trauma, fell off the animal at around 4pm on Monday 15 July.

The Coastguard was in attendance at the incident on Hedderwick Sands (Photo: Dunbar Coastguard)

A spokesman for Dunbar Coastguard who attended the emergency said: "Dunbar Coastguard, North Berwick Coastguard, Senior Coastal Operations Officer S04B and Dunbar RNLI Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) were tasked this afternoon by UK Coastguard on behalf of the Scottish Ambulance Service to assist with a female casualty who had fallen from her horse and suffered head and leg trauma on Hedderwick Sands.

"The Ambulance Service tasked their Special Operations Response Team (SORT); Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance - SCAA Helimed 76 and a land ambulance. East Lothian Police were also in attendance.

"Helimed 76 landed close to the scene where the casualty was being tended to and airlifted her to onward care.

"If you see someone in difficulty or something you are concerned about on the shoreline, beaches, cliffs, mud or water, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard."