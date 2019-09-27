Young Edinburgh mum reunited with lost charm bracelet given to her by 'best friend' cousin

A YOUNG mum who lost a sentimental bracelet given to her by a late relative has been reunited with it after one year.

Lauren Blackie was given a silver bracelet eight years ago from her cousin, Brett, who she described as “a best friend and brother”.

She treasured the piece of jewellery, but after Brett took his own life in 2016, it became one of the most sentimental possessions she owned.

The mum-of-one from Edinburgh noticed she lost it while she was in Portobello with her son Jaiden-James last year, but has since been reunited with it.

“I was so close to my cousin so it was just awful when I lost it,” she said. “I searched and searched for it and thought there was no hope.”

Lauren posted a plea in a Facebook community group called Porty People, asking residents to help her in her search.

It read: “I lost my bracelet, somewhere around Morrisons Portobello Road or Craigentinny area.

“This is massively sentimental to me, it was given to me by a relative who is now gone.

“If anyone comes across this and sees this please message me.”

Now, a year later, she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw someone posted a picture of her long lost bracelet on the group’s page.

“I just saw this post from a lady called Pippa with a photo of my bracelet.

“She said her little boy found it while she was walking with him on Portobello beach, and she handed it into Crumbs, the coffee stand near the beach to keep it safe.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew it was mine because it was missing one of the links in the chain.”

Lauren and Brett were born two months apart.

He gave her the charm bracelet for her 21st birthday.

“It would have been his 29th birthday today,” she said.

“There’s something quite special about the fact that it’s turned up around his birthday, it’s pretty amazing.

“It’s a miracle that it’s back with me after such a long time.”

She said the family have been left devastated since losing Brett. Lauren said she has not felt the same since he took his own life given their close relationship.

“He just meant the world to me, we were the same age and grew up together.”

Lauren said she wouldn’t have been reunited with the lucky charm bracelet if it wasn’t for Porty People. She said the community response was overwhelming when she told them she was reunited with her bracelet.

“Hundreds of people have liked it,” she said.

“I just can’t thank the group enough for existing because of what has happened.”