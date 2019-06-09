Young Scottish woman dies suddenly during 'bucket list' trip to the Maldives

Tributes have been paid to a Scottish woman who died suddenly during a dream holiday to the Maldives.

Angela Lofthouse, 33, was on holiday with her husband Steve when tragedy struck.

The couple, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, had been on a "bucket list" trip to the tropical islands for five days before she fell ill.

At first, Angela suspected she had heat stroke, but after her condition deteriorated she was taken to the mainland to be treated by medics.

Sadly, after a few hours she suffered a cardiac arrest from a blood clot in her lungs.

She died on May 29th.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, Steve, 38, an architect originally from Edinburgh, said: “We had five wonderful days in the Maldives. It was absolute perfection. It really was a dream holiday.

“It wasn’t any kind of anniversary or anything, just a kind of bucket list holiday we wanted to do. Angela was a bit of a plane geek and was excited to be flying on the Emirates Airbus A380 via Dubai."

The pair were staying at the Kuramathi Island resort

“One day she woke up and started feeling a little nauseous and unwell but we just put it down to a bit of heat stroke as it was very hot and humid out there," Steve said.

“About six or seven o’clock in the evening she had gone to the bathroom and been sick. When she came out she was quite significantly discoloured, her lips had started to go grey and her hands and legs were darkening and going purple.”

After she was rushed to hospital doctors administered CPR before she sadly passed away.

Steve said: “There had been 27 hours between us being in one of the bars watching a live band and having cocktails to the point of her not being with us anymore. It was so sudden.”

Steve said Angela was his “soul mate”

He added: “She was an absolute rock to me. I’ve always been the career-driven one who travels a hell of a lot with work. Angela was the support to that.

“Her entire life was about being a wife and supporting me. She was selfless. She was so warm-hearted.

“She was an avid rock fan who loved Marilyn Manson, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Aerosmith and Metallica. All the songs that are proper metal she’d say.

“Her other big passion was that she was mad about animals. We've got a couple of cats and she was daft about them but three years ago we got a German Shepherd and she loved that breed.”

Angela, who worked in events management and office admin, was also aunt to Kaiden and Aaron.

Steve said: “She was crazy about them. They were her whole world and she loved being an auntie to them.”

Angela will be laid to rest on Friday June 14 with a memorial service taking place at Linlithgow Burgh Halls – where the couple got married in 2012.

On Facebook post, Steve added: “I simply don’t know how I’m going to survive without you beside me.

“Sleep well my angel, I will love you forever.”