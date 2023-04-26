You're not really from Edinburgh if you haven't done most of these 13 things

If you grew up, or have lived, in Edinburgh, a lot of the entries on this list will be very familiar.
From moaning about the never-ending tram works to having picnic at The Meadows on a sunny day, these are among the things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many.
You’re not really from Scotland’s capital city if you haven’t…
2. Taken a stroll along the Water of leith
This 22 mile waterway runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith - with a path following it all the way down, including through Dean Village - and everyone in Edinburgh must gone for a stroll along at least part of it at some point in their lives. Photo: Third Party
3. Had a conversation with someone who claims to have see Nirvana play to 30 people at the Southern Bar
Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl, The Southern Bar, December 1, 1991: an impromptu acoustic show that would become the stuff of legend. Only around 30 punters witnessed the fabled event, but thousands have since claimed: 'I was there'. If you're from Edinburgh, chances are you have had a conversation with someone claiming to have been there that night. Photo: Third Party
4. Pledged allegiance to either Hibs or Hearts
Edinburgh's two top-flight football teams have been rivals since for over 100 years, and many people in the Capital support one or the other. Of course, if you want to be neutral, you can always claim to be a supporter of Edinburgh City or even Spartans. Photo: Third Party