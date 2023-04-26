News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
18 minutes ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
4 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race

You're not really from Edinburgh if you haven't done most of these 13 things

If you grew up, or have lived, in Edinburgh, a lot of the entries on this list will be very familiar.

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:19 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 17:38 BST

From moaning about the never-ending tram works to having picnic at The Meadows on a sunny day, these are among the things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many.

You’re not really from Scotland’s capital city if you haven’t…

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many.

1. 13 things Edinburgh locals have probably done

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 things that have come to characterise Edinburgh life for many. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
This 22 mile waterway runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith - with a path following it all the way down, including through Dean Village - and everyone in Edinburgh must gone for a stroll along at least part of it at some point in their lives.

2. Taken a stroll along the Water of leith

This 22 mile waterway runs from the Pentland Hills down to the shore at Leith - with a path following it all the way down, including through Dean Village - and everyone in Edinburgh must gone for a stroll along at least part of it at some point in their lives. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl, The Southern Bar, December 1, 1991: an impromptu acoustic show that would become the stuff of legend. Only around 30 punters witnessed the fabled event, but thousands have since claimed: 'I was there'. If you're from Edinburgh, chances are you have had a conversation with someone claiming to have been there that night.

3. Had a conversation with someone who claims to have see Nirvana play to 30 people at the Southern Bar

Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl, The Southern Bar, December 1, 1991: an impromptu acoustic show that would become the stuff of legend. Only around 30 punters witnessed the fabled event, but thousands have since claimed: 'I was there'. If you're from Edinburgh, chances are you have had a conversation with someone claiming to have been there that night. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Edinburgh's two top-flight football teams have been rivals since for over 100 years, and many people in the Capital support one or the other. Of course, if you want to be neutral, you can always claim to be a supporter of Edinburgh City or even Spartans.

4. Pledged allegiance to either Hibs or Hearts

Edinburgh's two top-flight football teams have been rivals since for over 100 years, and many people in the Capital support one or the other. Of course, if you want to be neutral, you can always claim to be a supporter of Edinburgh City or even Spartans. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:EdinburghScotland