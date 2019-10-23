Person rescued from sea after boat capsizes near North Berwick harbour
One person has been rescued after their sailing dinghy capsized outside a harbour.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:56 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 7:57 pm
Two people called the coastguard to raise the alarm after they saw the vessel capsizing just off North Berwick, East Lothian, at around 3.05pm on Wednesday.
The North Berwick RNLI inshore lifeboat went to the scene and pulled the person out of the water.
It then returned to the harbour towing the dinghy.
North Berwick coastguard team also helped deal with the incident in which no-one was injured.