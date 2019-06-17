Petition to save Portobello Town Hall amid fears over condition of building

MORE than 1100 people have signed a petition calling for Portobello Town Hall to be saved amid fears the historic building could be forced to close because of its condition.

Netting had to be put in above the stage as a precaution at the weekend so the Lothian Dance Academy bi-annual show could go ahead.

And the building will close on July 1 for investigative work to find out the extent of the problems.

Dance academy owner Morag Phillips said: “There are cracks everywhere you turn. We were relieved we could go ahead with the show, but we were still not allowed to use the balcony.

“I’m hoping we get a price of what it’s going to cost for to refurbish and we are all willing to help raise money because we know the council doesn’t have a lot.”

Bob Jefferson, who launched the petition, said essential repairs had been estimated at over £1 million based on initial visual inspections.

He said: “It’s an old building, expensive to maintain and successive council administrations have failed to invest in it.

“Our fear is when they close on July and look at the roof and all the rest of it, it may turn out the cost of those essential repairs is more than the council can meet and it could then be closed for a prolonged period of time.

“There is a lot of concern. We can see this isn’t something that’s going to br fixed quickly. It’s going to be a campaign that may go on for many years.”

But he pointed out Portobello had seen the first urban community buy-out with the former Bellfield church and halls.

Portobello Town Hall, which dates back to 1914, has regular users during the week and is a favourite venue for weddings, public meetings and shows.

Green councillor Mary Campbell said: ‘There is a clear desire to keep the Town Hall as a community space. A group of residents are looking to organise a community workshop in August to try and get a clear idea of what the future should be for this beloved building.’

A council spokeswoman said: “Following a recent inspection of the building, Portobello Town Hall is due to close on July 1 to allow officers to carry out more detailed essential maintenance and inspection work on the building. We are in touch with everyone who has a booking in the hall to help them find an alternative venue nearby.”