Phil Crane goes off the deep end with trek

HE’S just weeks away from his 69th birthday, but that’s not putting one daring Edinburgh man off as he gets set to undertake a gruelling trek from the Hook of Holland to Istanbul, covering more than 2500 miles.

Phil Crane, who embarks on the arduous expedition on his big day, is planning to walk through a whopping eight countries in just seven months and follow in the footsteps of famous author Sir Patrick Leigh Fermor.

In 2011, Phil, the former managing director of Ritz Video (UK) and founder and first chief executive of Deep Sea World, was inspired to go on the punishing journey after reading about Sir Patrick’s adventures across Europe as a young man, an interest that was sparked by spotting his obituary in the news.

Now, after months of planning, Phil is preparing to become only the third person to do the same famous journey as Sir Patrick himself and journalist Nick Hunt.

Phil hopes to achieve two things. The first is to raise money for Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity (ECHC). Phil has spent a lot of time at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children over the years as his daughter has a chronic kidney problem, which was discovered at the age of five.

The second is to prove that, despite growing older, it doesn’t have to limit what you can do. “You are only as old as you feel” has been Phil’s personal mantra during his retirement.

Phil said: “Since reading about his journeys, I became fascinated with Sir Patrick Leigh Fermor and have read everything I can about him and his life. Right away I knew I wanted to travel across Europe just as he had.

“Being able to fulfil this dream as well as raising money for ECHC is incredible. From my own experiences of the hospital and the charity with my kids and grandchildren I know just how fantastic the service they provide is. I don’t underestimate the magnitude of this trek, but I’m not daunted at all. I am a big fan of Nick Hunt and Sir Patrick, but it was never their intention to walk the entire journey – they accepted lifts, took trains, rode a bike and even borrowed and rode a horse.

“Year for year, I’m fitter than at any other time in my life. I am going to make this a first and do it all on foot. To paraphrase Billy Connolly: 2,500? Nae bother to The Big Yin.

“I’m self-funding the entire trip so every penny raised goes to the charity. I have already managed to raise more than £600 for the charity but I would love for the total to be around £2500 once I have completed the taxing trek.”

Vicki Watson, community fundraiser at ECHC, said: “We are extremely grateful and honoured to be the chosen charity of Phil. We wish him the very best of luck on every step of this incredible journey.”

To donate to his £2500 appeal, visit: https://teamechc.everydayhero.com/uk/phil-s-walk-across-europe