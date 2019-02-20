Picture shows global support for Hibs in true Canadian style

Have your say

It’s a typical Canadian winter scene with a little bit of Sunshine on Leith marked in the snow.

This picture, which shows the word ‘Hibs’ outlined in the white stuff on a truck windscreen, was taken in Vancouver by a member of the Aussie Hibs supporters group.

A Hibs fan outlined the club's name on a truck windscreen in a snow scene in Vancouver. Pic: Contributed

It was then shared on social media by the Sydney Hibs supporters with the Vancouver Hibs group.

A member of @SydneyHibees wrote: “Spotted by a nephew of the Aus Hibees in your part of the world.

“Wis it you? Hibees here, Hibees there?”

But the Vancouver Hibs group responded to say they were unsure who was responsible.

Either way, it does well to highlight the global reaches of the Hibs fan base.

