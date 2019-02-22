Pictures: About 40 firefighters battle eight-hour blaze at Edinburgh takeaway

Have your say

About 40 firefighters battled an eight-hour building fire in Edinburgh’s Old Town this morning.

Six crews were initially called to the fire at Ramen and Rice takeaway in the city’s Bread Street, just before 3:20am.

The scene outside Ramen and Rice. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

A fire serice spokeswoman confrimed that crews left the scene by 11:45am. There have been no reports of any injuries and details of what caused the fire are unknown at this stage.

A statement from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “The SFRS was alerted at 3:19am on Friday, February 22nd to reports of a building fire in Edinburgh. Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the city’s Bread Street, where firefighters were met with a fire within a retail unit.”

During the fire, Bread Street was closed between Lothian Road and Spittal Street.

It resulted in lengthy tailbacks between Fountain Park and Semple Street/Morrison Street.

