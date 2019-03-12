Pictures: Edinburgh Zoo’s first female koala joey hugs cuddly toy during health check

A number of unbelievably cute pictures have emerged showing Edinburgh Zoo’s first female koala hugging a cuddly toy during a recent weigh-in.

The eight-month old koala joey spends most of her time clinging to mum Alinga, so keepers gave her a soft toy to hold on to during this week’s health checks.

The zoo's first female koala joey which has been named Kalari, a name of Aboriginal origin which means daughter.

As well as being members of a worldwide koala breeding programme, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland also supports conservation projects in Australia that help to rehabilitate sick and injured koalas and release them back into the wild.

The baby koala during the weigh-in. Pic: RZSS

