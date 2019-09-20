Thousands marched down the Royal Mile on Friday.

Pictures show thousands of climate protesters marching down Edinburgh's Royal Mile with their placards

Thousands of Edinburgh residents and school pupils marched through Edinburgh on Friday to demand action on climate change.

The city council has refused permission for a march along Princes Street and teenage organisers say they have been threatened with arrest if they defy the ban - despite the authority declaring a climate emergency and granting pupils one day a year to take action without any punishment. Here are some of the best pictures from the march and some of the placards which were held aloft.

Thousands of people joined the climate march in Edinburgh on Friday. Pic: Neil Hanna

One of the placards held aloft reads: "The planet is now as hot as me." Pic: Neil Hanna
Facetious in tone, this placard carries the message: "Are you gonna' help us or not?? You fossil fools."

Thousands of schoolchildren turned out for the protest on Friday.

